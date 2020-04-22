A man on Twitter has narrated how his younger brother allegedly killed himself in the early hours of Wednesday, 22nd of April after he ran into debt of over 20k dollars because he was illegally arrested by SARS officials.

The heartbroken twitter user shared screenshots of the clues that the deceased brother left behind. He wrote;

I guess its goodbye now…no one heard my cry for justice and this had to happen haha…bye world.



It happened again tonight, I had the same nightmare that’s been reoccurring for months now since the incident happened, same faces. SARS officials in their black uniform carrying us away in the dead of the night and I wake up with serious chest pain from fear of what I was about



To experience. It happened on the 2nd of february 2020 I was in my hostel working on my post data slides because I had to present the next day, when all of a sudden these SARS official entered my room. It was around 10pm at night and I still had my generator on

Maybe that was why they came to my room first, they just collected my laptop and phones, my friends were also in my room, we were all told to dress up and come outside one of my friend was given a dirty slap for practically not dressing up fast enough “what did we do?” I kept askIng. They didnt say anything and they threatened to waste me if I didnt stop asking silly questions. We were handcuffed like armed robbers all 17 of us, we were squeezed into small cars like goats to the slaughter, and from camp abeokuta we were taken down to ibara police station



Immediately we got there I decided to plead with who was in charge that I had a presentation in school the next day, that they should please let me go early because at that time it was 12 in the midnight already, he said I will pay 200k! Ha! For what? I told him to go through Trade on my trading platform before they came to arrest us, I also pleaded with them to give me access to my phone so I can close the trade or something they thought I wanted to call someone and they slapped me for requesting for my phone, the trade kept running till the next day

I slept in a cell that night for doing nothing, police will slap you and beat you, prisoners will beat you when you enter the cell too! I cried till the next morning not because I was sleeping in a cell for doing nothing but because I was on a losing trade with thousands of $ on

The line and also because I was going to miss my project presentation which cannot be repeated. I was paraded like a thief in the morning and they were asking us what we did, with tears in my eyes I said “nothing” they still slepped me and told me to admit I’m a fraudster



Without having anything incriminating on my phone! That day I lost almost 20k$ trading and I missed my presentation in school. They still wanted to collect bail after beating and harassing us for nothing. Since then I’ve been in massive debt, I couldn’t complete my education

And my life has been in shambles, I have receipts for everything I said on here incase anyone thinks I’m lying. Suicide has been the only thought on my mind every day. So incase I hurt myself and anyone is curious as to why I did it. This is my story.

Seyi posted this around this time yesterday.

Unfortunately I didn't see the tweet,

I don't know what happened or even if I could have helped.

Seyi is dead now.

My step brother is dead! pic.twitter.com/X1bIuXGSiY — Snarky Comebacks (@Comeback_snarky) April 22, 2020

