The Lagos State Government has said that beginning from the next academic session, the entry age for all prospective students into any secondary school, private or public, would be 12 years old.

In a circular released in March and signed by one Mrs A. A. Adebowale of the Ministry of Education, the state government said a fine of N50,000 has been proposed for first offenders and N100,000 fine for second offenders as well as warning letters to close an erring school in case of any violation.

She said the new directive will be strictly enforced by agencies of education in the state.

HOT NOW