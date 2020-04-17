Ace Nigerian music producer Sarz has blasted veteran rapper MI Abaga for telling people he ejaculated publicly in a club.

In a Live IG session, Veteran rapper MI Abaga was guest to fast growing Nigerian rapper and singer Blaqbonez, where MI talked about his experience with Sarz the producer “I took him out one day we went to rehab, there was one club they called rehab along the zenith bank road, we were buying bottles, he was just so happy, there were girls around, I was like, be calm now, you’re Sarz on the beat, you’ve made all these hits”

MI continued “he was shaking, and then right before we left, I was like, let’s go, he was still sitting, I asked what the fuuck is up? Apparently, he had ejaculated on himself while sitting down”

Sarz who didn’t take the joke lightly after it went viral called out the rapper and told him he’d be hearing from him soon enough.

Meanwhile, MI has come out to apologize to Sarz claiming it was a joke and that the producer had been present when he made said joke and laughed about it.

See tweets below;

HOT NOW