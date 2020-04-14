Nigerian singer born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile is another breed of crazy. The singer took to the streets of Lagos to take a shot of himself lying in bed on an empty major road.

Zlatan and his crew have been disturbing social media all day as they featured several Nigerian celebrities on the Instagram Live Video, including Wizkid who asked for a room in the duplex.

The singer shared the photos of himself on a major road with his music production equipment. Whatever inspiration he wants to draw from that remains unclear till he drops the music

He also dropped his account details, claiming to be broke and asked Nigerians to send in their donations to help cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on him.

See the photos below:

HOT NOW