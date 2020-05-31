Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old fresh student of Microbiology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, has been gruesomely raped and murdered inside a church in the city while reading.

The attack, which reportedly happened three days ago, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her for dead around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital.



Despite being rushed to a hospital for medical aid, Omozuwa couldn’t make it as she was declared dead in the medical facility.

Friends and all those, who knew her closely during her lifetime, have been paying tribute and calling for the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.



“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of our loved one, friend, sister and course mate.

“She was raped on her way home from church and had her head smashed with a fire extinguisher in broad day light around Ikpoba Hill, Benin City. This happened yesterday, May 30, 2020,” one friend wrote.

A Twitter user with the handle @Weezard2 wrote, “Now this is a girl that just got admission, hasn’t even done matriculation, and she was murdered in church.

“She’s a newly admitted student of University of Benin, Microbiology Department. #justiceForUwa.”

Also commenting on the incident, another Twitter user with the handle @MohammedBlack_ said, “Saddening how our community gradually becomes unsafe for us. People getting killed on a daily frivolously.

“May Uwa’s soul rest in peace and I hope her family ever finds the strength to bear this loss. This is for all of us. Hopefully, the perpetrators are caught! #justiceForUwa.”

In his own tribute on Twitter, OptomDr0812 said, “I had high hopes that you will make it, I told your mum to be strong, you are just too soft to go through such excruciating pain.

“You fought with those animals, you fought to stay alive in ICU, please don’t rest until those demons are caught. #justiceforuwa.”

Spokesperson for the police in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted by SaharaReporters on Sunday morning, did not respond to telephone calls to his mobile number while a text message sent on the matter was yet to be replied as of the time of this report.

