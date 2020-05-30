Following the announcement of the 5th edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, housemates of the 4th edition will be reuniting after a year since the last season.

The 26 former housemates of the Pepper Dem themed season will be storming the reunion party cum show from Monday, June 1, 2020.

According to a broadcast made by DSTV, fans of the reality show will be treated to the reunion event that promises to be filled with emotional outbursts, wild surprises and other interesting moments.

As expected, the former housemates will be having hearty discussions with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as he recounts the events and dramas that rocked the house in its 4th season.

Sequel to this, viewers are also hoping to witness the end to the rivalries between some former housemates, especially that of Mercy and Tacha.

The reunion promises to focus on some unresolved misunderstandings among the former housemates before its finale in 2019.

–The Nation