A young woman suffering from depression has shocked the world by stabbing her kids to death and attempted committing suicide but survived.

The 28-year-old mother from Basud in Camarines Norte, Philippines, stabbed her children, ages 5, 1 year/8 months old, and 4 months old, to death at their home. The mother also tried to commit suicide but survived it.

According to the Police, “the mother admitted to the crime thinking she was infected with the deadly Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, A 17-year-old housewife has stabbed her husband to death just 11 days after their wedding in Bauchi State.

Salman Hassan was said to have stabbed Mohammed Mustapha to death over sex.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday during her parade alongside other suspects, Salma said she stabbed her husband in the chest because he insisted on sleeping with her.

HOT NOW