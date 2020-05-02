One of the best things lovers of Nigerian music industry will love to see during this period of health crisis is to see artistes sing each others songs and listen to how it will sound from another artiste.

Well, two popular Nigerian music stars, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba and Tiwatope Savage have given fans that flavour as they participated in an XSwitch challenge where they sang each other’s songs.

2Baba known for his distinct voice in Afropop, tried blending to Tiwa’s sultry voice.

He sang a blend of Tiwa’s records and his as well like ”Lova Lova”, ”All over”, ”For Instance”, ”Amaka”.

While Tiwa Savage sang to ”Ihe Neme”, ”Only Me”, ”Be there”, all of which are 2baba’s songs.

