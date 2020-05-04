The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Nigeria could be heading for its worst recession in thirty years. The economic downturn is one of the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic predicted by experts around the world.

Well, this admission was just a declaration of the situation of the common man and it means little or nothing will change for the poorest poor while the average Nigerian’s resources plummet and standard of living dwindles. But it is not all bad news for you! Recession as a word sounds scarier than its real context in the business world.

The Nigerian economy is ridden with basic problems and that gives you the ample edge of cashing in on them by providing basic solutions. Nothing out of the box -A

saying in Silicon Valley states: “Be the first, not necessarily the best”

Below are the list of ways you can make money in the Coronavirus era.

Food vendor

Food, clothing and shelter are the primordial needs needs for humans. As the Coronavirus pandemic ravages the world and kept socio-economic activities at bearest minimum of operations, everyone one way or the other have had their regular life stripped of them.

The instinct for survival has been triggered full force as every other aspects of life asides food, health and shelter have been suspended and considered ‘non-essential’ services.

What does this mean? The demand for the three listed above, especially food is up there in the scale of preference of everyone.

If you’re one who has always had a thing for cooking, now is a perfect time to launch out and the good thing is with social media, you have your target market already.

Giveaway sponsorships

The other day Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus was dragged in a giveaway scandal, many bashed her for charging a fee for disbursements of N500,000 from an anonymous donor. This is also an hustle at these trying times.

Many would argue that it’s only taking advantage of a bad situation but others will counter with the ‘Take advantage of your advantage’ narrative.

Before the lockdown, business owners and organizations scout for social media users with high volume of followers and engagements to help promote their businesses, the case isn’t different now as a chunk of them want to render help but have little audience to reach out to.

They contract an influencer who helps have the word out for the giveaways.

Reach out to your old clients if you’re a digital marketer/Social media experts. More money, more followers from the benevolent drive.

Face mask production

Another hands-on skill makes the list. Fashion designers play important roles in the Nigerian ‘Owambe’ industry. It’s not all bad news, after all, we’re all trying to stay alive till it’s safe to go about out regular daily activities.

The government has called on tailors to scale up on the production of clothes mask as an alternative protective apparel in curbing the spread of covid-19. Get on that old machine stuck with you in the house to produce as many masks that can serve your local community.

They can go for as low as N50 per piece or as high as N500 -Depending on the fabrics and your location of course.

Volunteer services

This is one of the wrongest times to be a CEO as the pressure to keep the company afloat by all means hits hard.

It’s no news that many organizations are furloughing and ultimately retrenching a huge part of their workforce in order to adjust to the pandemic that has plunged the economy into neck deep crisis.

On the other hand, the demand for remote and freelance jobs are on the rise.

‘Yes we need to downsize but someone has to do the job’ -A business owner told TheInfoNG

Skilled workers and professionals can get gigs that pay well online. Be on the lookout on recruitment portals and websites, also checkout a tested a tired platform Intenshala

for jobs you can do from the comfort of your home.