If you are planning your honeymoon, there is a chance you have Paris, Bahamas, or the US as your top spots. However, you just might be surprised that what you are about to pay top dollars for outside of Nigeria can be gotten right here in Nigeria. Below are 5 Unbelievably beautiful places you can honeymoon in Nigeria

Zenababs Half Moon Resort

Zenababs Half Moon Resort is Located in Ijesha, Osun State, Zenababs Half Moon Resort is built with honeymooners and travelers in mind. It is exotic, serene and fully equipped with everything you need to get the best out of your honeymoon

Obudu Mountain Resort

Everybody knows Obudu Cattle Ranch. However, not everyone knows they can create magic at Obudu Cattle Ranch, of course without Cattles bothering them! It is a perfect delight for a honeymoon. Obudu Resort is a choice location for golfing, swimming at the large pool, taking a cable ride with the spouse, and mainly unwinding after months of wedding activities. It also offers delicious meals.

Epe Resort and Spa

Epe Resort is perfect for relaxing and it provides exciting adventures and facilities. Their legendary Spa treatments might just be what you and your partner need. You could also spend time at the pool sipping on some really exotic beverages. If you love gardens, then Epe Resort is for you and at the end of the day you can relax in rooms styled with a blend of traditional design and contemporary art. You can also get in shape with their fitness center and tennis court.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

La Campagne Tropicana’s beach resort located at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state far away from the noise and fast life of Lagos. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort truly reflects African culture. A wonder located between green tropical forest, beside the freshwater lagoon and amazing sandy beach along the Atlantic Ocean. This location is cut out of a Hollywood’s Luxurious Love scene.

Ikogosi Resort, Ekiti

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort is an ideal place for honeymooners,. Located in Ikogosi in Ekiti State, the resort offers luxury accommodation and life experiences that will make your honeymoon memorable. You get to explore amazing landscape views, natural wonders of rock formation, and the meeting point of warm and cold springs. At Ikogosi, you can blend into nature with your partner and create eternal memories.

