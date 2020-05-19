A German prince named Otto has reportedly lost his life in a horrific motorbike crash. Prince Otto of Hesse, was 55 years old and had four children between the ages of 11 and 21

The 55-year-old died in a horror smash near Lindau and Lake Constance, in the southern state of Bavaria, on Sunday, March 17. He reportedly crashed his €20,000 motorbike into the guard rail near Lake Constance

According to reports, Prince Otto crashed into a barrier at high speed. He reportedly suffered multiple injuries and sadly, died at the scene. He is survived by 4 children, Prince Max, 21, Princess Elena, 20, Prince Moritz, 13, and Prince Leopold, 11, all of whom were birthed by his ex-wife, Carla Blickhaauser.

