Former housemate of Big Brother Naija Pepperdem Season 4, Omashola Oburoh has made a controversial comment that is currently trending on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 9th March, the reality TV star stated that a good woman would bring her man’s phone while it is ringing then wait outside the house till he is done with the conversation.

While we clearly understand that he definitely does not mean what he said, fans have started reacting.

He wrote, “A good woman brings her mans phone when it rings, and waits outside the house while he answers it lol. Tag Good woman you know

A good woman brings her mans phone when it rings , and waits outside the house while he answers it lol. Tag Good woman you know — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) May 9, 2020

In other news, Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince has cried out to God for a hit song.

The Jos born rapper, producer, and actor took to microblogging platform, twitter to pray.

Ice Prince, whose first hit song is “Oleku, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time. Took to the social media platform and wrote:

“Dear God : Pls i want to write another story like i did with Bolaji and Lizzy on ‘Whiskey’ and still put it on a record as sweet again… Bless us with the vibe sweet Lord”

