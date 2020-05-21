Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has entertained her fans with her backside as she shared a video of herself twerking for her husband.

The actress has vowed to stop twerking in public since she got married. Anita told Saturday Beats that her husband has told her to stop twerking and doing all sort of display in public but should be limited to just the bedroom. This time around,

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she wrote:

“What is wrong with you two shaaaa… @realmcfish #MUMMY# This Video is for happy people 👋

If you want to preach try on your siblings inugoooooo ..I and my Hubby na sooo we be 🤣”

Anita Joseph walked down the aisle with her husband, MC Fish on the 14th of F February, 2020, and since then, they have been showing off their love on social media.

Watch the video below;

