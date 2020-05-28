Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to share a photo of her and her mum.

The 42-year-old actress was seen smiling in the photo beside her beautiful ageless mum.

They both looked adorable and happy as they posed for the picture.

Fans of the actress have been dropping compliments as the resemblance between Mercy Aigbe and her mum caught many people’s attention.

See reactions below;

nwandossignatureevents wrote “No wonder. Too fine ”

adakarl1 wrote “Ohhh woww now I see the origin of all that beauty”

esther.sule wrote “The resemblance is clear”

enzydiella wrote “We know where you get the beauty from”

lastbornajet wrote “Wow!!! Juwon looks like grandma ”

monabella065 wrote “Iya Mercy looking flawless.. na my mama born me be that o, the resemblance is there

This is where the beauty came from”

HOT NOW