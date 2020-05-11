According to reports, the once happy marriage between actress, Nkiru Sylvanus and Stanley Duru, has allegedly gone south.

The beautiful actress got married to Stanley, who is the ex-husband of her colleague and former friend, Oge Okoye on Saturday, December 27, 2014.

It was reported that Stanley was first Nkiru’s boyfriend before he dumped her for Oge Okoye, whom he later married.

Oge Okoye and Stanley’s marriage crashed, he later went back to Nkiru who he dumped for Oge.

He wedded Nkiru and their marriage lasted for only 5 years.

While he was Oge Okoye’s husband, she described him as God-fearing, understanding, loving and caring.

She also said that he was a big lover of parties, and the two of them used to go clubbing together.

However, after things fell apart, Okoye claimed that Stanley was, above all, a chronic alcoholic.

Nkiru and Stanley were reported to be going out before Oge came into the picture, but it did not work out.

It was reported that Okoye was the reason things did not work out between Duru and Sylvanus. She reportedly managed to get pregnant for the man in question.

At one point, she was a good friend of Nkiru’s, but she went behind her back to get her man and later married him and had his baby in Amsterdam.

HOT NOW