Veteran Nollywood, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has decided to reiterate her commitment to music by dropping some new tracks.

She took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement stating that she is back to music and there will be no going back this time.

She shared the news via her Instagram handle, where she wrote, “Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive ! 💃🏼 ~~~<<~~~~~>>~~~~~<>~~~~~~ When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No gates of Hell shall prevail.”

This follow up is coming after six years of musical silence (her last album was released 2014).

