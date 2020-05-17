Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is celebrating her 34th birthday today May 17, and she has released stunning photos of herself to mark her special day.

The movie star flooded her official page on Instagram with some fiery photos that appeared to have been taken specifically for the occasion of turning 34.

In the photos, the actress rocked a rainbow-colored hair and paired it with a flowing gown that showed off her glowing skin.

Ogbodo in one of her captions noted that she has God to thank for turning a new age. The celebrant also disclosed that she has a habit of breaking down in tears whenever she wants to pray because she knows she is undeserving of everything God has blessed her with.

In one of her posts, the actress wrote:

“I Am Awestruck All Day On How God Continues To Preserve Me. It is Almost like there is A Greater Assignment. I can feel It Deep down In my Bones that I am Here for Something Great. And It definitely Won’t make Sense If His Words don’t Come to Fulfillment. God! Thank you for yet another Life, it is not over until it’s Over! “I am alive, Healthy, and Blessed. Happy Birthday Goddess.”

See photos below:

