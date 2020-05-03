Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has signed a massive record deal with UK’s Virgin EMI records.

This was made known at the release of Adekunle Gold’s latest smash hit single ‘Something Different‘, produced by Blaise Beatz.

Virgin EMI Records is a British record label owned by the Universal Music Group. Although Adekunle Gold and Virgin EMI are yet to confirm the deal, TheInfoNG spotted AG baby’s photo on the Artiste list on Virgin EMI Records website

Adekunle Gold has been trying so hard to conceal this great news until an official announcement.is made between the two parties in the coming weeks. A double dose of blessing for the Adekunles as they expect their first child.

Simi and Adekunle Gold confirmed it with the release of the music video to her new single ‘Duduke’.

In the video, Simi is spotted wearing beautiful silk flowing dress with her protruding belly.

The 32-year-old also released the video on her birthday, on Sunday, April 19.