International artiste, Adele has shared a new post on her Instagram handle, where she was visibly happy as she stood outside a house along side a giant floral wreath, rocking a black, thigh-length dress.

The star wore her hair down and completed the look with a pair of black heels as she also applauded all first responders and essential workers.

Adele wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

HOT NOW