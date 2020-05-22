Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi, and, Bankole Wellington better, known as Banky W are reportedly expecting their first child 3years after getting married.

According to sources close to the family, the couple is trying to keep it under the cuffs for now, just like they kept their engagement from the teeming eye of the public.

The source also alleged that Adesua Etomi is a couple of months gone and the couple is excited, as they can’t wait to welcome their first child together.

”Banky and Adesua are pregnant oh… In fact she is in her second trimester. The husband and wife are very excited but are keeping it a secret for now” The source said.

