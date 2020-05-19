An American man named David Robinson who was wrongfully convicted for murder and spent 17 years in Jail has been released and awarded a sum of 8million dollars. Imprisoned for 17 years in a Missouri penitentiary for a murder he did not commit, David has become 18 million dollars richer than what he could have ever imagined.

David Robinson was convicted of murdering Sikeston, a bar owner Sheila Box in 2000. He was sentenced a year later for a crime he did not commit. He, however, maintained his innocence throughout the trial contending that no physical evidence existed of him committing the crime. However, two witnesses who testified that he was at the scene of the crime have since recanted. Further, he was able to provide alibi on the night the gruesome murder took place but that did not stop his wrongful conviction.