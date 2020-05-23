Political critic, Reno Omokri was in the news earlier, where he advised young girls in one of his numerous nuggets to beware of Sugar Daddies.

Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter; ”Dear young girl, A man who feeds a goat is not doing so because he loves the goat. He does it because he wants the goat to be fat enough to eat. Beware. Sugar daddies don’t love you. They give you money so you can allow them destroy your destiny.”

He however went on to reveal why they should beware of Sugar Daddies in a subsequent post.

Reno wrote,

“Dear young girl You ask how sugar daddies ruin you? Simple. They make you acquire a high taste that men your age cant provide, making you disdain your mates and gain a reputation. Then you get too old for him and sugar daddy moves to the next PYT!”

