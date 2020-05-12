Twitter NG seems to be the hub of drama and untellable stories of late. In the currently trending social media drama, a jilted lady has come out to oust her one-time lover who has refused to marry her because she is four years older than him.

According to the anonymous lady, her boyfriend named Kunle and her have been together for as long as she can remember and what started out as a young, sweet and naive love grew into a toxic situation as she revealed that she was made to undergo 28 abortions during the time they were together.

The lady further revealed how he got her engaged with an N500 ring after she complained of staying wanting to get married. She had the ring on for three years till he finally caved into setting up an introduction ceremony which he never showed up for. The Bayelsa lady has threatened to rain down hell on him for jilting

Read her full account below:

HOT NOW