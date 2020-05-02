According to the latest report, North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, has reappeared after weeks of speculations about his health and whereabouts.

The Korean news agency, Yonhap said Kim appeared in public for the first time today, since he was last seen 20 days ago.

Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province, according to the North Korean media.

This marks his first reported public activity since he was last seen on April 11, presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers Party.

His apparent absence in events commemorating the 108th birthday of late founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on April 15 triggered speculation about his health.

JUST IN: Photos of Kim Jong Un opening a fertilizer factory in Sunchon on May 1, according to KCNA. pic.twitter.com/jaLjjFk55K — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) May 1, 2020

KCNA reported that Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony and those attending the event “burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ for the Supreme Leader.

Kim expressed satisfaction about the production system of the fertilizer factory, saying the plant made a significant contribution for the progress of the country’s chemical industry and food production.

Kim was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister and one of people mentioned to take over when people thought Kim Jong Un might be dead or incapacitated, is pictured sitting next to him. pic.twitter.com/YAZjWkquIV — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) May 1, 2020

