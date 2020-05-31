Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa remains one of the most successful Super Eagles players today. The winger has played in England, Netherlands, Russia before joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He has scored four superb goals for the three-time African champions at two different global football championships ( 2014 and 2018).

He stylishly showed off his garage on social media with choice cars while playing table tennis with an unknown person. Topping the list of his fleet is the 2019 edition of the Mercedes Benz GWagon valued around N120 million, flanked by Range Rover Velar worth N40m and a Porsche Macan priced around N30m on both sides.

Musa was part of the national team that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year – six years after lifting the AFCON title in Sout Africa. The 27-year-old was named the national team captain after the exit of former midfielder John Obi Mikel from the team.

