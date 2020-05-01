Founder of African Independent Television (AIT), Raymond Dokpesi along with his daughter-in-law tested positive for Coronavirus after a test was carried out on the entire family.

Recall TheinfoNG had on Monday reported that Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., chairman of DAAR communications, the parent company to the free to air Nigerian television station AIT, has been infected with the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control conducted a test on the family members with eight of them coming out positive, Africa Independent Television, the television broadcasting arm of DAAR Communications, reports.

The affected family members have now been transported to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, for isolation and quarantine.

Staff of the company, who had been in close contact with Dokpesi jnr., were also tested by the NCDC.

The premises of DAAR Communications headquarters in Asokoro District, Abuja, was also fumigated and decontaminated by the Federal Capital Territory Health Authorities.