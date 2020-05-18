Nigerian singer and song writer, Adekunle Gold while responding to a follower who complained about the artiste blocking him on Instagram without him doing anything revealed that he would block any person he sees trolling another artiste.

Adekunle Gold disclosed he would do so so that the same wouldn’t happen to him.

He said, “Maybe I saw your comment on instablog trolling another artiste, so before d tin reach my side I say make I block you. Maybe that’s what happened. I don’t remember.”

Maybe I saw your comment on instablog trolling another artiste, so before d tin reach my side I say make I block you. Maybe that's what happened. I don't remember. https://t.co/ARqphONP9b — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) May 18, 2020

Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy also seems to share the same belief as Adekunle Gold when it comes to trolls.

Don Jazzy in a tweet revealed he would also do the same to any individual he sees trolling another artiste.

The Mavin label boss said, ” Lol I do the same too.”

Lol I do the same too. https://t.co/VIO9AYN81a — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 18, 2020

