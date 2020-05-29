Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has reacted for the first time since news broke that he was arrested by Police officers from Abuja.

If you recall we reported Bobrisky was picked up by officers of the Nigerian police and was detained at Ajah area command, Lagos state.

However, he made bail and he later took to his snapchat handle to drop some comments about the arrest.

He wrote on snapchat ;

Chai, plenty haters, they don’t wanna see me happy.

Two face fools God will help me to punish you all. You will come to me and tell me you love me but go behind my back to spoil me.

Then in a direct reference to the N30M Fraud case, he wrote ;

This should show you guys that i don’t deal with small money.

