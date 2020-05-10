A 28-year-old man, Emeka Okeke has been arrested for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman with a fake gun in Awka, Anambra state capital.

The crime was committed on Friday at Okpuno, The suspect, a 28-year-old Emeka Okeke was said to have returned from Awka Correctional center recently for alleged manslaughter.

The State Police Public Relation’s Officer, Mohammed Haruna, said:

“On the 7/5/2020 a 36 year old woman resident at UNIZIK temp-site Awka, reported at B Division Awka that at about 9:pm of 6/5/2020, while departing with her friend at Okochi Okpuno, a man later identified as Emeka Okeke ‘m’ aged 28 years alias “Aso Rock” followed her closely, raised his shirt to show her a ‘gun’ tucked in his waist, and threatened to shoot her dead if she did not submit herself to his sexual demand for Carnal knowledge.

Consequently the frightened victim, believing it was a real gun, and under the fear of being shot dead, followed him to a building in Okochi where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Again while being led out of the scene, the suspect forcefully led her to the premises of Community Primary School Okpuno, where he had another rounds of carnal knowledge with the victim.

Following the report, the suspect was trailed and arrested by police detectives in conjunction with vigilante group attached to Opuno Community.

Search was conducted on the suspect instantly and the handle of a cutting hand saw, semblance of a shotgun, which he concealed underneath his shirt, was recovered as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for medical Examination and presently receiving treatment.