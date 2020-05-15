Angela Okorie insults a man who accused her of bleaching.

Angela Okorie is a Nigerian actress. In 2015, she won the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie was dragged into a heated exchange with a troll who accused her of bleaching.

Angela Okorie fired back at the troll after he dropped a comment which read “Those bleaching legs thou” in the comment section of a photo she shared on Instagram.

The actress who described the troll as an “idiotic homosexual”, further asked him to “act like a man so his fellow man won’t pay his bride price.”‘

Angela wrote;

“Idiotic Homosexual talking rubbish, fix your self b4 talking nonsense Back of pot, this page is not for confused empty brain like u, your feminine attitude is irritating already u are a man , act like one make ur fellow man no pay ur bride price chimpanzee”

