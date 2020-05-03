The Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Muhammad Ahmad Asha, has died.
The monach died at the Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, the state capital this morning May 3. A family member who spoke with Tribune, said the monarch died while awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test carried out on him.
“We really don’t know whether he was killed by the COVID-19 or not. Because up till this morning, we have not received the results.” the source said
The traditional ruler ascended to the throne 16 years ago. Plans are currently being made to bury him according to Islamic rites. He was 71 years old.
His death comes barely 24 hours after the Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Illa, died in Kano state after a brief illness.
HOT NOW
- I need a man badly, I don’t mind being a 3rd wife – Nollywood actress speaks out
- Big girl like you is washing and reusing wig -Trolls feast on Chioma for recycling her wigs (Photo)
- “He is suffering from Autism” – Otedola’s first born, Tolani defends her kid brother, Fewa after a journalist claimed he is mentally unstable
Discussion about this post