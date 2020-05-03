The Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Muhammad Ahmad Asha, has died.

The monach died at the Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, the state capital this morning May 3. A family member who spoke with Tribune, said the monarch died while awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test carried out on him.

“We really don’t know whether he was killed by the COVID-19 or not. Because up till this morning, we have not received the results.” the source said

The traditional ruler ascended to the throne 16 years ago. Plans are currently being made to bury him according to Islamic rites. He was 71 years old.

His death comes barely 24 hours after the Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Illa, died in Kano state after a brief illness.

