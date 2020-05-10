While there are reports that Nigeria could return to lockdown barely a few days after the government lifted restriction of movement, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo SAN has, however stated that another lockdown will be counterproductive in view of the fight against COVID-19.

As at the time of this report, Nigeria has 4151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 745 discharged while 128 dead.

Festus Keyamo in a statement via his Twitter handle declared that what Nigerians need to do is to learn to live with the virus and defeat it, and that can’t be done if the country is locked up.

“My personal view is that another total lockdown would be counterproductive. Before defeating the virus, we must learn to live with it all around us & practice the skills of avoiding it like a landmine. Practice makes perfect. We cannot perfect those skills by locking ourselves up,” he tweeted.

In another report, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a recent statement disclosed that the state could be placed on lockdown if Lagosians refused to obey the rules set aside to stop the spread of coronavirus.

