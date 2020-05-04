An assistant commissioner of police, Atiku Nagodi, is dead.
Nagodi died on Monday after a brief illness, SaharaReporters reports.
His death is the latest among incessant deaths in Kano.
Nasir Gwarzo, who led a Federal Government medical intervention team to Kano, said his team suspected that the mysterious deaths in the city were caused by Coronavirus.
