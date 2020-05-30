Beautiful Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has set the internet on fire with new sizzling hot photos of rocking her Adire print skirt.

The bestseller author took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos from a shoot she had recently. Inspired by an African theme, Toke rocked a short ‘Adire’ print skirt and a sheer black top exposing her flawless skin.

Without having to say much again, Toke simply captioned the photo with a continuation of the ‘Baby girl’ inscription in her top.

She wrote: ‘For life’

See more lovely photos below:

HOT NOW