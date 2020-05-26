Nigerian veteran actor, Osita Iheme, popularly and widely known as Paw Paw has shocked Nigerians with a photo of himself and American actor, Eddie Murphy.

Paw Paw took to his Instagram page to casually drop a million dollar photo of himself and globally celebrated American actor, Eddie Murphy, popularly known for his role in the iconic movie, Coming to America with a sequel to be released 7, August 2020.

The legendary actor simply wrote: #tbt with Eddie Murphy

See the photo below:

Despite breaking the sacred law of not sharing throwback photos except Thursday, Paw paw got the attention of Nigerians as many even doubted if it was real or photoshopped.



