Nigerian veteran actor, Osita Iheme, popularly and widely known as Paw Paw has shocked Nigerians with a photo of himself and American actor, Eddie Murphy.
Paw Paw took to his Instagram page to casually drop a million dollar photo of himself and globally celebrated American actor, Eddie Murphy, popularly known for his role in the iconic movie, Coming to America with a sequel to be released 7, August 2020.
The legendary actor simply wrote: #tbt with Eddie Murphy
See the photo below:
Despite breaking the sacred law of not sharing throwback photos except Thursday, Paw paw got the attention of Nigerians as many even doubted if it was real or photoshopped.
HOT NOW
- Brother burns pregnant sister to death for allegedly slapping their mother
- I told Anita to test my boyfriend to know if he loves me, they are now married with 2 kids – Nigerian Lady laments
- Davido is a good friend of mine, he makes the best African music -American actor Dwayne ‘De Rock’ Johnson says (video)
Discussion about this post