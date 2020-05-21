Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva has issued important advice to those who wish to audition for the coming season of the reality show.

If you recall the organizers of the coveted reality show have announced that auditions have kicked off, with interested participants required to partake in an online audition that began on Wednesday, 20th of May 2020, and will run till 30th of May 2020.

Dasilva cautioned intending participants against posting the audition process on their social media Timeline, TL, if they want to scale through.

In a tweet, the former BBNaija participant said intending participants would be disqualified if they made their audition process public.

Dasilva, who was a part of the last edition wrote: “If you’re auditioning for BBN this year, I’ll advise you not to put it on the TL.

“It’s always a way to disqualify people because it must not be public knowledge if you get in. Wish you all the best.”

If you’re auditioning for BBN this year, I’ll advice you not to put it on the TL.

It’s always a way to disqualify people because it must not be public knowledge if you get in. Wish you all the best. ❤️ — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) May 20, 2020

HOT NOW