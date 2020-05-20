The Big Brother 2020 audition is now live and interested Nigerians would be brewing up their plans and schemes to be among the selected few to ultimately make it into the highly coveted biggie’s house.

Former housemate, Leo Dasilva of the 2018 edition has given some important tips to help contestant make it through the auditions. He said

“If you’re auditioning for BBN this year, I’ll advice you not to put it on the TL.

It’s always a way to disqualify people because it must not be public knowledge if you get in. Wish you all the best. ❤️“

In case you missed the earlier announcements,

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like there wouldn’t be any postponement of one of the biggest reality TV shows in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija BBN.

The Biggest Nigerian reality TV show is set to kick start real soon as DSTV today announced the return of the popular big brother Naija Show which is coming soon. Read more

