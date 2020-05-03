Former Big Brother Naija reality Tv star, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi better known as Nina Ivy has finally showed off her baby bump months after tying the knot to husband, Anthony Ifeanyi Anoliefo.

After attempting several times to hiding the baby bump and being unable to reveal to fans and lovers that she was pregnant, she recently had no option but take to her social media page, via Twitter to share a video of herself displaying the baby bump.

In the post, Nina noted that the video was taken 3 months ago. And going by that, it means she took the selfie video which showed her exercising in a gym room in February, days or weeks after her traditional marriage ceremony.

Also, the reality star stated that she will be revealing the gender of her child, probably before she puts to bed.

Check Nina’s post and watch video below;

“Soon we would be talking about gender reveal. this was like 3 months ago in Nigeria….”

Soon we would be talking about gender review …… this was like 3 months ago in Nigeria…. pic.twitter.com/pueNMtPBmN — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) May 3, 2020

