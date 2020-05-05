Reality Tv star, Diane Yashim, better known as Diane Russet has jokingly announced that she is being taken for granted in her relationship.

Unlike most other Tik Tok’s ‘Just For Fun’ videos, the reality Tv star tried to keep hers on a highly tensed mood as though she wanted to announce a great news which simply made viewers glued to their screens till the end

In the video, Diane claimed she had good news to announce but she didn’t know how to really make it sound compelling. Meanwhile, she has other plans in mind and that’s to trick the hell out of the viewer.

Unfortunately, the Kaduna-born petite lady took everything ‘for granted’, and you could feel that in her very last facial expression.

