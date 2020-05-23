Former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes Drayton took to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The couple who are expecting their first child, took to social media to celebrate their love.

”ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY…this time last year we tied the knot and I became MRS EDWARDS. A lot has happened between then and now. Here’s to more great times and exciting moments ahead.” Perry wrote on social media

On his part, Mike wrote “When two souls connect you can’t fake it” #weddinganniversary’

Congrats to them!

See some of their wedding pictures below;

