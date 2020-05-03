Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up, Mike Edwards shared a good news on social media about himself and his lovely wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton. He says they are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are now in order for the proud parents to be after Mike made the announcement on Instagram although he didn’t reveal the sex of their unborn child.

He wrote: ‘Great news we can finally share our secret with you… WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!!’

HOT NOW