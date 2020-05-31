Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 24th Birthday.

Nina, who shared some new photos of her said she hopes to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come.

She wrote, “It’s my birthday today 💃💃 🎂 🍰 🍷 Dear 23 , you were very good to me , I learnt a lot and a lot happened and above all I came to the conclusion that the world is my stage and I have played diligently so far , I hope to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come cheers to a big 24 🥂 and a new chapter of my life #[email protected] • • • Outfit @shopevannypatrick Photography: @felixcrown Mua : @vins_signature Styled by : @nina_ivy_ Hair styles by @lifeehairng”

Nina was one of the housemates in the 2018 edition of the BBNaija.

