Wizkid’s third son, Zion Balogun appears to be his favorite of all his three kids as he(Starboy) makes out time for his son despite his swamped schedules. The Nigerian superstar took to his Insta story to share a lovely video of his son, Zion riding his miniature bike at the backyard of his UK mansion.

Wizkid also shared a nice view of his swimming pool with the inscription: ‘Family and friend‘. That goes to show how much of a private person he is as he keeps his circle very small. Zion the junior Wizzy was busy blaring the horn of his bike as he rides on the beautiful lawns in his father’s house.

Watch the video below:

