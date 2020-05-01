Chioma Rowland -Finacee to ace Nigerian Singer, Davido, has been called out by trolls for washing and reusing her wigs.

Yesterday, 30th April was Chioma’s 25th birthday and she was celebrated by all and sundry as loved ones, close friends, acquaintances, and fans showered encomium on the beautiful mother of one on her day.

While the pageantry was ongoing, trolls spotted a photo of Chioma, Davido, and one of his house staff, Ben of Lagos. The picture was taken in Davido’s residence after Chioma presumably reunited with her boo after testing negative twice to COVID-19. They were all dressed down as they found ways to celebrate Chioma’s day even amidst the lockdown -In the picture, Chioma’s wigs could be seen clipped to a cloth line behind them.

The eagle eyes of Instagram trolls picked the recycling method of Chioma and had a total feast of pouncing on her for reusing her wigs despite all her boyfriend’s money and hers as well.

