Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has revealed the car washing skills she learnt as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Gelato crooner made it known to the world that she has finally learnt how to wash her own cars as the lockdown in UK has stopped her from seeking professional carwash services.

“Before #Quarantine I used to go to a carwash, but these days, I wash my car myself! 🧼😜.” Playful Cuppy tweeted

She also took the liberty to ask her social media followers what skills they’ve learnt during the lockdown period.

What new skills have you learnt during this time? Cuppy quizzed

Watch the video Cuppy washing her Range Rover below:

HOT NOW