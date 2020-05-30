Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo landed a heavy blow on a troll who tried to body shame her on the popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram.

Biodun Okeowo uploaded a photo of her on her Instagram handle only for the troll to react to by asking her why she decided to hide her ‘fat arms’ she claims looks like yam.

The Nollywood actress in her response said she loves her arms and that brands pay millions just for her to market their clothes with her body.

“I woke to a comment where a lady body shamed me… that my arms looks like Isu Ewura (water yam) Jesus! This arms that brands pay millions for to wear there clothes and advertise their business etc.

Ladies let’s stop body shaming. You body shame people with natural body, yet you body shame when they go for surgery. How do we satisfy people?

Answer: just satisfy yourself, live your life, do you and don’t seek public validation for anything you want.

I’ve been bashed and insulted for flaunting my back, but that doesn’t stop me from doing what I love. Having said this, ladies please don’t let any haters run you down or body shame you with their gutter mouths. Love yourself in your own skin… I have fat arms that bring fat account balance.”

HOT NOW