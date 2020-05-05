According to reports, some Coronavirus patients at the Kwadon Isolation Centre, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, on Tuesday blocked the popular Gombe/ Biu Road.

An official of the state’s Ministry of Health confirmed the situation on his Twitter page

They are protecting against negligence, inadequate food and medical attention. Avoid Gombe – Biu Road for now! — Abu-Jazmeen (@Noorer) May 5, 2020

Abu Jazmeen disclosed that the patients were protesting against the government’s negligence, inadequate food and medical attention in the isolation centre.

An eyewitness who also spoke with SaharaReporters, said, “Yes, they have left the isolation center and are presently destroying people’s properties on the main highway.

“It’s so sad, what could have led these patients into protesting against the government? I think government is not being truthful.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Gombe State currently has 96 confirmed cases of the virus.

