The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 238 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The NCDC said on its Twitter handle that 238 new cases were recorded in

”92-Kano

36-FCT

30-Lagos

16-Gombe

10-Bauchi

8-Delta

6-Oyo

5-Zamfara

5-Sokoto

4-Ondo

4-Nasarawa

3-Kwara

3-Edo

3-Ekiti

3-Borno

3-Yobe

2-Adamawa

1-Niger

1-Imo

1-Ebonyi

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

With the latest update from the agency, Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases toll at 2170 with 68 deaths.

It said:

Discharged: 351

Deaths: 68

