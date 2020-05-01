The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 238 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The NCDC said on its Twitter handle that 238 new cases were recorded in
”92-Kano
36-FCT
30-Lagos
16-Gombe
10-Bauchi
8-Delta
6-Oyo
5-Zamfara
5-Sokoto
4-Ondo
4-Nasarawa
3-Kwara
3-Edo
3-Ekiti
3-Borno
3-Yobe
2-Adamawa
1-Niger
1-Imo
1-Ebonyi
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
With the latest update from the agency, Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases toll at 2170 with 68 deaths.
It said:
238 new cases of #COVID19;
2170 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 351
Deaths: 68
