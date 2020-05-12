President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.

The former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Department of Political Affairs, who is an indigene of Kwara State, was appointed to replace the late Abba Kyari on Tuesday, May 12.

Gambari, 75, is currently the Special Adviser on the International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues for the Secretary-General of the United Nations and was the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985 before he became the chairperson of the African Union Commission as Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur effective in January 2010.

On March 4, 2013, Ibrahim Gambari was appointed the pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University, the ceremonial head that presides over convictions to award degrees and also supports the vision of the institution.

