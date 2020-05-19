A popular Cameroonian pastor has died less than a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19, The pastor identified as Frankline Ndifor died of coronavirus after he laid his hands on dozens of confirmed and suspected cases.

Frankline was also a candidate in the central African state of Cameroon’s presidential election in 2018.

Not too long ago, sufferers who had symptoms of the virus had flocked to his church, after he claimed to cure the virus.

Ndifor had laid his hands on them and prayed for their healing, Voice of America News Reports.

Immediately after his death, his members and supporters blocked entrances to his home in the capital city of Doula for about eight hours as medical staff tried to retrieve his body on Saturday morning.

Dr Gaelle Nnanga, who was called to treat Ndifor after he started suffering severe respiratory difficulties a week after falling ill with the virus, said the pastor died ten minutes after treatment.

The Governor of the coastal region said a police force had to be deployed when supporters blocked the entrance to his home and claimed the pastor was on a spiritual retreat with God so could not be buried.

They sang and prayed for his resurrection throughout the weekend. He was buried in front of the house on the day of his death.

Follower Rigobert Che said ‘the prophet’ prayed for him and several dozen others who had been diagnosed with or were suspected of having coronavirus.

‘This is a pastor that has been laying hands [on the sick] and claiming that he cures COVID-19,’ Che said. ‘If you, the person that claims that you are curing COVID-19, you are dead, what about the fellow people that were affected by the COVID-19?

